Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Transaction with BVF Partners L.P. and Royalty Security, LLC

Funding Agreement

On January 8, 2020 (the “Closing Date”) Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a funding agreement (the “Funding Agreement”) with BVF Partners, L.P., (“BVF”) and Royalty Security, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BVF, (the “Buyer”) providing for the acquisition by the Buyer of the Company’s interest in all royalty payments based on worldwide annual net sales of the compound known as IPI-926, or patidegib (such compound known as the “Licensed Product”) less those royalty payments owed by Company to third parties including Purdue Pharmaceutical Products L.P. (“Purdue”) and Mundipharma International Corporation Limited (“MICL”) (“Third Party Royalty Obligations”) (all royalty payments less Third Party Royalty Obligations, “Royalty”). Such royalties are owed to Company to that certain License Agreement dated as of June 28, 2013 (as modified, amended, replaced or restated from time to time, the “License Agreement”) by and between the Company and PellePharm, Inc. (“PellePharm”). The Buyer and BVF are affiliates of Biotechnology Value Fund, L.P., which beneficially owns approximately 30% of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”).

to the Funding Agreement, the Company received $20.0 million (the “Upfront Purchase Price”) less certain transaction expenses. The Company transferred to the Buyer (i) the Royalty, (ii) the License Agreement (subject to the Company’s rights to milestone payments and rights to equity in PellePharm under the License Agreement), and (iii) certain patent rights established in the Funding Agreement, with (i), (ii), and (iii) together referred to as “Transferred Assets.” The Company preserved its rights under the License Agreement to receive shares of common stock issued by PellePharm, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the License Agreement.

In addition to the Upfront Purchase Price, the Company will also be entitled to receive a $5.0 million milestone payment from the Buyer if PellePharm’s ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of patidegib topical gel (i) has met its primary endpoint, or (ii) is positively concluded (on the basis of efficacy) at the interim analysis as determined by an independent monitoring committee (the “Milestone Payment”).

to the Funding Agreement, within 30 days of the Closing Date, Company and Buyer are required to execute and deliver an escrow agreement under which the parties will establish an escrow account (the “Escrow Account”) to be managed by an escrow agent chosen by mutual agreement of the parties (the “Escrow Agent”). All amounts owed by PellePharm to the Company under the License Agreement are required to be deposited into the Escrow Account. Amounts paid into the Escrow Account by PellePharm that correspond to Royalties will be paid by the Escrow Agent to the Buyer. Amounts paid into the Escrow Account by PellePharm that do not correspond to Royalties, including Third Party Royalty Obligations and milestone amounts payable by PellePharm under the License Agreement, will be paid by the Escrow Agent to the Company. The Company will not be independently obligated for the Royalties owed to Buyer under the License Agreement and has no liability for non-payment of the Royalties under the License Agreement as a result of the insolvency, bankruptcy, inability to pay, or other credit event of PellePharm.

Company’s Option to Repurchase

If the Common Stock achieves a 20-day volume-weighted average price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market equal to or greater than $5.00 per share (adjusted for any stock splits, reverse splits, or similar arrangements) (the “Purchase Threshold”), the Company has an option to purchase from BVF 50% of the outstanding equity interests of the Buyer, whose sole assets are expected to be Transferred Assets (the “Option”) upon or after any time at which the Purchase Threshold has been achieved. To exercise the Option, the Company must deliver to BVF (a) notice (the “Option Notice,” with the date on which delivery of the Option Notice is given, the “Option Notice Date”) of its election to do so prior to the earliest to occur of: (i) the occurrence of certain trigger events identified in the Funding Agreement, including a material failure of the Company to perform certain covenants, a failure by the Company to cause the Funding Agreement and related agreements to remain in full force and effect, a deficiency in any security interest purported to be created by the Funding Agreement resulting from an act or omission of the Company, or another insolvency event of the Company (upon the expiration of any applicable cure period) (each, a “Company Trigger Event”), (ii) the third anniversary of the Closing Date, or (iii) the date immediately prior to a change of control of the Company (together, the “Option Expiration Date”), and (b) within ten (10) business days after the Option Notice is deemed delivered to BVF (the “Repurchase Date”), an amount equal to the Upfront Purchase Price plus the Milestone