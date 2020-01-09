

Bone Biologics Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Bone Biologics : Preclinical Study Shows rhNELL-1 Effectively Promotes Bone Formation 01/07/2020 | 02:09pm EST Bone Biologics (OTCQB: BBLG),…

About BONE BIOLOGICS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein, known as NELL-1/DBX. The NELL-1/DBX combination product is an osteoinductive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. The Company’s platform technology has application in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology and sports medicine. The Company’s platform technology is UCB-1, a skeletal specific growth factor used in combination with DBX, a demineralized bone matrix from Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF). Together, with DBX, or alone, NELL-1 provides regulation over skeletal tissue formation and stem cell differentiation during bone regeneration. The NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device will consist of a single dose vial of NELL-1 recombinant protein freeze dried onto DBX.