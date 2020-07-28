INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IBCP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On July 28, 2020, Independent Bank Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1. Attached Exhibit 99.2 contains supplemental data to that press release and attached Exhibit 99.3 contains a slide presentation for our earnings conference call.

The information in this Form 8-K and the attached Exhibits shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.