INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IBCP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.
About INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IBCP)
Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services. The Company’s principal markets are the rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan, which are served by the Bank’s main office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a total of approximately 60 branches, over one drive-in facility and approximately eight loan production offices. The Bank’s branches provide lobby and drive-in services, as well as automatic teller machines (ATMs). In addition to general banking services, its Bank also offers title insurance services and investment services.