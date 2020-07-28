CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Barron P. McCune, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of CB Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) and Community Bank (the “Bank”), Ralph Burchianti, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of the Bank, and Jamie L. Prah, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, will meet with investors at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. 21st Annual Community Bank Investor Conference being held virtually on July 28-30, 2020. The investor presentation will be available to conference attendees beginning on July 28, 2020. A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the meeting is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Investor Presentation (July 2020)



CB Financial Services, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation KBW Community Bank Investor Conference July 2020 1 Statements contained in this investor presentation that are not historical facts may constitute forward – looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) . Such forward – looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties . CB Financial Services,…

About CB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in community banking segment. The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area. The Bank operates through a network of approximately 20 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s principal lending activity is the origination of residential loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties in its local market area. In addition, the Bank offers property and casualty, commercial liability, surety and other insurance products, through its subsidiary, Exchange Underwriters, Inc. (Exchange Underwriters), an independent insurance agency.