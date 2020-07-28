Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 28, 2020, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing the Company’s second quarter results for the financial period ended June 28, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(a)Not applicable.

(b)Not applicable.

(c)Not applicable.

(d)Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished herewith:

(99.1) Press Release of Harley-Davidson, Inc., dated July 28, 2020

About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road l Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services. The Company offers its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers. The Company operates across the world, including the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment consists of HDFS, which provides wholesale and retail financing and insurance, and insurance-related programs to the Harley-Davidson dealers and their retail customers. HDFS conducts business in the United States and Canada.