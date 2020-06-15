BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On June 12, 2020, the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the “Charter Amendment”) to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 10,000,000 shares to 15,000,000 shares. As described below under Item 5.07, the Charter Amendment was approved by the Company’s stockholders at the 2020 Annual Meeting (as defined below). The Charter Amendment is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated by reference.

The 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) was held on June 12, 2020 via remote communication. At the 2020 Annual Meeting, the holders of 6,722,687 shares of the Company’s common stock were represented in person or by proxy, thereby constituting a quorum.

Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders of the Company at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1. The stockholders of the Company elected Jennifer Chao, Mark Wegman, and Toby Wegman to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) to serve as Class III directors until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or until he or she resigns, is removed, or otherwise leaves office. The votes were cast as follows:

(d) Exhibits