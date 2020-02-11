SEC Filings HENNESSY ADVISORS, INC. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02.

On February 11, 2020, Hennessy Advisors, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8‑K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 11, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had declared a cash dividend of $0.1375 per share on its common stock. The cash dividend is payable March 6, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2020. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8‑K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits

The exhibit listed in the exhibit index below is furnished under Items 2.02 and 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

EXHIBIT INDEX

HENNESSY ADVISORS INC Exhibit

About HENNESSY ADVISORS, INC. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company’s business activity is managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It provides investment advisory services and shareholder services to the Hennessy Funds. Its investment advisory services include managing the composition of each fund’s portfolio, including the purchase, retention and disposition of portfolio securities in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives, policies and restrictions; conducting investment research, and monitoring compliance with each fund’s investment restrictions and applicable laws and regulations. It also includes overseeing the selection and continued employment of sub-advisors and monitoring such sub-advisors’ investment performance and adherence to investment policies and compliance procedures, overseeing other service providers, and maintaining public relations and marketing programs for each of the Funds.