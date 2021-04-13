Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01. OTHER EVENTS

Our website at www.socialnetwork.ai is our recognized channel of distribution to post important information to shareholders and investors, including social media channel posts and a bi-weekly podcast.

Social Life Network, Inc. – Podcast Schedule for April and May 2021

Our Podcast schedule for April and May 2021 appears below with the link that each may be accessed at:

April 15th (Thursday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – HuntPost.com, Inc. & WEnRV.com @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

April 19th (Monday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – Social Life Network, Inc. @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

April 22nd (Thursday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – LikeRE.com, Inc. @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

April 26th (Monday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – MjLink.com, Inc. @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

April 28th (Wednesday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – HuntPost.com, Inc. & WEnRV.com @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

May 3rd (Monday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – Social Life Network, Inc. @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

May 6th (Thursday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – LikeRE.com, Inc. @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

May 10th (Monday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – MjLink.com, Inc. @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

May 13th (Thursday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – HuntPost.com, Inc. & WEnRV.com @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

May 17th (Monday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – Social Life Network, Inc. @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

May 20th (Thursday @ 4PM Pacific / 7PM Eastern) – LikeRE.com, Inc. @ https://SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

About Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR)

