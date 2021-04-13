INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 9, 2021, Mr. Peter R. Iodice presented to the Board of the Company a letter of resignation whereby he resigned from his positions as Director, and President of the Company effective at 11;59 A.M. on April 9, 2021 due to health reasons. Mr. Iodice’s resignation was not the result of any disagreements with the Company on any matters relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. A copy of Mr. Iodice’s resignation letter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

SECTION 9 – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit Index



PETRO USA, INC. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About INC. (NASDAQ:INCR)

INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers all clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Company’s Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.