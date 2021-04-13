SEC Filings QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

Story continues below

On April 7, 2021, Michael Golden resigned from his position as a Director of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (the “Company”). The Company has not appointed a replacement for Mr. Golden’s position at this time.

About QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. The Company’s reuse, recycling and disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a range of waste streams and recyclables. Its directory of local recycling and disposal options provides guidance for the proper recycling or disposal of a range of household products and materials. Its services focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; hospital and other healthcare facilities, and commercial, industrial, residential and educational properties.