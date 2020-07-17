INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On July 13, 2020, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into a Manufacturing and Supply Amending Agreement #2 with CBR Systems, Inc. (“CBR”) with an effective date of July 13, 2020 (the “Amendment”). The Amendment modifies the Manufacturing and Supply Agreement entered into on May 15, 2017 and the first amendment dated March 16, 2020 by the Company and CBR (the “Original Agreement”). The Amendment, among other things, amends the Original Agreement to revise the amount of certain products to be purchased, pricing of those products and removal of the safety stock requirement.

In addition, the Amendment replaces Section 5(b)(i) of the Sixth Amended and Restated Technology License and Escrow Agreement included as Exhibit F of the Original Agreement by updating the financial requirement to exclude convertible debt from the definition of short-term debt. The new language in Section 5(b)(i) under events or conditions that constitute a default states that “Thermo’s cash balance and short-term investments net of non-convertible debt and borrowed funds that are payable with one (1) year is less than One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) at any month end unless Thermo cures such default within thirty (30) days of the end of such month”.

The foregoing description of the Amendment is incomplete and is qualified by reference to the full text of the Amendment, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

