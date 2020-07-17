SPHERE 3D CORP. (NASDAQ:ANY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

Lock-Up Agreement

On July 14, 2020, Sphere 3D Corp. entered into a lock-up agreement (the “Agreement”) with FBC Holdings Sárl (“FBC”) with respect to the 6,500,000 Series B Preferred Shares (“Preferred Shares”) of the Company owned by FBC. to the terms of the Agreement, FBC has agreed that for the period of time between (a) July 14, 2020 and (b) the earlier to occur of (i) April 30, 2021 and (ii) the date that is 180 days after a Change of Control (as defined in the Agreement), it will not without the prior written consent of the Company convert any of the Preferred Shares into common share of the Company.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, copy of which is filed hereto as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Sphere 3D Corp Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 exhibit10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Sphere 3D Corporation: Exhibit 10.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com Exhibit 10.1 July 14,…

To view the full exhibit click here