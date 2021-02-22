INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 17, 2021, SunHydrogen, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a cooperation agreement with Gebr. SCHMID GmbH (“SCHMID”), effective March 1, 2021, to which SCHMID will provide a concept for customized manufacturing equipment for the Company’s technology, particularly its Gen 2 NanoParticle hydrogen generator. The Company agreed to pay SCHMID €800,000 in consideration for its services. The agreement has an initial term of six months and includes customary confidentiality and indemnification provisions.

The foregoing description of the cooperation agreement is qualified by reference to the full text of the agreement which is filed as an exhibit to this report.

