BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 22, 2021, BTCS Inc. a Nevada corporation, made available on its website (www.btcs.com) its corporate presentation, in the form attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, and which is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed with this Report:

Exhibit Number Description 99.1 BTCS Inc. Presentation



BTCS Inc. Exhibit

About BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc., formerly Bitcoin Shop, Inc., is engaged in the business of hosting an online e-commerce marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies, including bitcoin and with operations in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems. The Company operates a beta e-commerce marketplace, which accepts a range of digital currencies, have designed a beta secure digital currency storage solution BTCS Wallet. The Company’s transaction verification services business (bitcoin mining) enables running application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) servers. The ASIC servers solve a set of prescribed mathematical calculations in order to add a block to the blockchain and thereby confirm bitcoin transactions. The Company’s beta e-commerce marketplace offers approximately 250,000 curated products and utilizes its Intelligent Shopping Engine to find competitive prices on products from over 250 retailers.