CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 22, 2021, Capstone Turbine Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing it reached a final settlement in the amount of $5,000,000 arising out of claims pursued in a confidential arbitration with a former strategic parts supplier following a multi-year arbitration process. A copy of the release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in Item 7.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.

