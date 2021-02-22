CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 22, 2021, Capstone Turbine Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing it reached a final settlement in the amount of $5,000,000 arising out of claims pursued in a confidential arbitration with a former strategic parts supplier following a multi-year arbitration process. A copy of the release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in Item 7.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits

