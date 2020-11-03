SEC Filings Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On October 27,2020, Core MoldingTechnologies, Inc.(the “Company”)entered into a

Credit Agreement(the “CreditAgreement”) withWellsFargo Bank,National Association,as

administrative agent, lead arranger andbook runner, and the lenders partythereto (the “Lenders”).

Unless otherwisedefined herein,defined termsshall havethe meaningsset forthin theCredit

Agreement.

to the termsof the CreditAgreement, the Lendersmade available to theCompany

secured loans (the“WellsFargo Loans”) inthe maximum aggregateprincipal amount of

$43,500,000, consistingof (i)a revolvingloan commitmentof $25,000,000(approximately

$8,745,000 ofwhich wasadvanced tothe Companyon October28, 2020)and (ii)term loan

commitments of $18,500,000($16,790,000 of whichwas advanced tothe Company onOctober

28, 2020).The Credit Agreement also makes available to the Company an incremental revolving

commitment in the maximum amount of $10,000,000 at the Company’s option at any time during

the three (3) year period following the Closing.Such revolving loan commitment terminates, and

all outstanding borrowings thereundermust be repaid, onOctober 27, 2024, andsuch term loans

are to berepaid in monthlyinstallments with theremaining outstanding balancedue on October

27, 2024, ineach case subjectto certain optionaland mandatory repaymentterms.The Company’s

obligations under the Credit Agreement and theLoans are unconditionally guaranteed by each of

the Company’sU.S. and Canadiansubsidiaries, with suchobligations of theCompany and such

subsidiaries being secured by a lien on substantially all of their U.S. and Canadian assets.

In connectionwith the fundingof the WellsFargo Loans, FGIEquipment Finance LLC

advanced to the Companyon October 27, 2020, to a MasterSecurity Agreement, dated

as ofOctober 20,2020 (the“Security Agreement”),among FGIEquipment FinanceLLC, the

Company asdebtor, andeach ofCore CompositesCorporation, asubsidiary ofthe Company

organized in Delaware, and CC HPM, S.de R.L. de C.V., a subsidiary of the Companyorganized

in Mexico, as guarantors, aterm loan in the principalamount of $13,200,000 (the “FGIEFLoan”),

which loan is evidenced bythat certain Promissory Note dated October20, 2020 (the “FGI Note”)

and secured bycertain machinery andequipment ofthe guarantors locatedin Mexico,and real

property ofCorecomposites deMexico, S.de R.L. deC.V.,also asubsidiary ofthe Company

organized in Mexico, located in Matamoros, Mexico.

The proceeds ofthe WellsFargo Loans andthe FGIEF Loanswere used inpart to repay

all existing outstandingindebtedness of theCompany owing toKeyBank National Association,

and to pay certainfees and expenses associatedwith the transactions contemplatedby the Credit

Agreement and the SecurityAgreement, and will be usedto finance the ongoing generalcorporate

needs of the Company.

The Credit Agreementand the SecurityAgreement, together withthe FGI Note,contain

certain customary representations andwarranties, conditions, affirmative andnegative covenants

and events of defaults.

The foregoing descriptions of the CreditAgreement, the Security Agreement and theFGI

Note do notpurport to becomplete and arequalified in theirentirety by referenceto the Credit

Agreement, the Security Agreement and the FGI Note,a copy of which are attached tothis Form