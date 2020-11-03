Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On November 2, 2020, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (“Torchlight”) and Metamaterial Inc. (“Metamaterial”) announced the extension of their non-binding letter of intent to November 30, 2020. The letter of intent is for a proposed business combination transaction and was originally announced on September 21, 2020. The parties are continuing to work toward completion of a definitive agreement and have agreed to extend the letter of intent, including without limitation the non-solicitation period.

A copy of the press release announcing the extension is attached to this current report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statement

This current report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements in this current report that are not based on historical fact are “forward looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “strategy,” “goal,” or “planned,” “seeks,” “may,” “might”, “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “should,” and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address operating performance or events or developments Torchlight expects or anticipates will occur in the future, such as stated objectives or goals, refinement of strategy, attempts to secure additional financing, exploring possible business alternatives, or that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this current report on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risks associated with Torchlight’s ability to obtain additional capital in the future to fund planned expansion, the demand for oil and natural gas which demand could be materially affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19 and possible increases in supply from Russia and OPEC, the proposed business combination transaction with Metamaterial, general economic factors, competition in the industry and other factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in or implied by the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Torchlight’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 16, 2020 and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Torchlight urges you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating its forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, Torchlight disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

If a definitive agreement is entered into and in connection with the proposed transactions described herein, Torchlight and Metamaterial will prepare a proxy statement/prospectus for Torchlight’s stockholders to be filed with the SEC. The proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to Torchlight’s stockholders. Torchlight and Metamaterial urge investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC, because these documents will contain important information about the proposed business combination transaction. Such persons can also read Torchlight’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of the security holdings of its officers and directors and their respective interests as security holders in the consummation of the transactions described herein. Torchlight’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of Torchlight as of a record date to be established for voting on the transactions described in this report. Torchlight’s stockholders will also be able to obtain a copy of such documents, without charge, by directing a request to: John A. Brda, President of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., 5700 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 3600, Plano, Texas 75093; e-mail: [email protected] These documents, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s web site (http://www.sec.gov).

Participants in Solicitation

Torchlight, Metamaterial and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Torchlight stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Torchlight’s directors in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Torchlight’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Information concerning the interests of Torchlight’s and Metamaterial’s participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of Torchlight’s and Metamaterial’s equity holders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination when it becomes available.

Non-Solicitation

This current report is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Torchlight or Metamaterial, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description Exhibit 99.1 Press release announcing extension of letter of intent with Metamaterial Inc.



About Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (Torchlight) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company focuses on drilling and working interest programs within the United States. The Company has interests in approximately four oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development in Wilson County, Texas; the Ring Energy Joint Venture in Southwest Kansas; Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma, and the Orogrande Project in Hudspeth County, Texas. The Company also operates through two other subsidiaries, including Torchlight Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, and Hudspeth Oil Corporation, a Texas corporation. The Marcelina Creek Field Development is located over the Austin Chalk, Buda and Eagle Ford Formations.