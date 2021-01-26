Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02: DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS.

On January 21, 2021, Michael Sander notified the Board of Directors of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) of his resignation as a director of the Company, effective on January 21, 2021, to pursue other interests. Mr. Sander served as director from November 2019.

Board Chair Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. stated that “the Board and shareholders of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. wish to thank Michael for his dedicated service to the Company. During his tenure, Michael added strong insights and direction to the Company. We wish him well in his future endeavors”.

Mr. Sander’s resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company’s Board of Directors on any matter relating to operations, policies or practices of the Company.



About Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is involved in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of therapies to combat chronic, life-threatening diseases through the activation and modulation of the body’s immune system using its patented immunotherapy. The Company’s products and immunotherapy technologies are designed to improve the treatment of cancer, infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/acquired immuno deficiency syndrome (AIDS), chronic inflammatory diseases and autoimmune diseases. Its technology platform is built on various immunotherapies, such as Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) and Methionine-Enkephalin (MENK). Its technology offers treatment for a range of cancers. The Company’s clinical programs involve immunotherapy with Methionine-Enkephalin (MENK) (sometimes referred to as opioid growth factor) and its Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) product or LodonalTM, which stimulates the immune system even in patients with advanced cancer.