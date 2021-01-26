MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 25, 2021, theblockcrypto.com published an article about Marathon Patent Group, Inc.’s recent purchase of approximately $150 million in bitcoin, in which the issuer’s CEO, Merrick Okamoto, is quoted. The article is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

ITEM 9.01 Exhibit

Exhibit 99.1 Article in theblockcrypto.com, “Nasdaq-listed Marathon Patent Group buys $150 million worth of bitcoin as part of the company’s treasury reserves.”



Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets. The Company owns around 22 patent applications across a range of technologies and markets.