Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

On January 20, 2021 (the “Notice Date”), Emclaire Financial Corp (the “Corporation”) notified Crowe LLP (“Crowe”) that it had been dismissed as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of the completion of the audit for the Corporation’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decision to change the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of the Corporation’s Board of Directors.

On the Notice Date, the Company notified BKD, LLP (“BKD”) that it had been selected to serve as the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The engagement of BKD is subject to their client acceptance procedures.

Crowe performed audits of the Corporation’s consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and is currently preforming an audit for year ended December 31, 2020. Crowe’s reports did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the two years ended December 31, 2019, and from December 31, 2019 through the Notice Date, there were no (i) disagreements between the Corporation and Crowe on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to its satisfaction, would have caused Crowe to make reference to the subject matter of such disagreements in connection with its report, or (ii) “reportable events,” as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Corporation furnished Crowe with a copy of this report prior to filing with the SEC and requested that Crowe furnish it with a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not it agreed with the statements made by the Corporation in this report insofar as they relate to Crowe’s audit services and engagement as the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm. Crowe has furnished a letter addressed to the SEC dated January 26, 2021, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 16.1.