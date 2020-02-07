SEC Filings IMMERSION CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IMMR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 3, 2020, Immersion Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), entered into an Office Lease (the “Lease”) with 330 Townsend (SF) Owner, LLC (the “Landlord”), to which the Company has leased approximately 4,953 square feet located at 330 Townsend Street, Suite 234, San Francisco, CA 94107 (the “Premises”).

The term of the Lease commences upon the date the Landlord delivers possession of the Premises in the condition required under the Lease (the “Commencement Date”), and continues until the last day of the 24th full calendar month following the Commencement Date (the “Term”). The annual base rent is $59.50 per square foot for the first 12 full calendar months of the Term, increasing to $61.29 per rentable square foot for the following 12 calendar months of the Term. The first full calendar month of the Term is subject to abatement by the Landlord.

The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Lease, which will be filed with the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019.

As disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Board authorized the abandonment of the leased facility at 50 Rio Robles in San Jose California. The Company has begun offering the facility along with in place leasehold improvements and furniture and fixtures for sublease.

Prior to the Company entering into the Lease, in December 2019, the Company commenced certain corporate headquarter operations at an interim location in San Francisco, including through moving executive offices to such interim location.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.