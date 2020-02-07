SEC Filings CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

CRIMSON WINE GROUP, LTD. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 4, 2020, Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (the "Company") notified Michael Cekay that his employment as Senior Vice President of Global Sales of the Company would be terminated effective February 5, 2020. The Company announced that it is immediately commencing a search to fill the Senior Vice President of Global Sales position.

On February 6, 2020, the Company entered into a severance agreement with Mr. Cekay (the “Severance Agreement”) specifying the terms of Mr. Cekay’s termination of service with the Company. to the terms of the Severance Agreement, which includes a general release of claims by Mr. Cekay in favor of the Company, the Company will pay Mr. Cekay an amount equal to 26 weeks of Mr. Cekay’s regular base salary in effect on his departure date (which is a gross amount of $145,000), which will be paid bi-weekly to the Company’s regular pay schedule. In addition, the Company will pay Mr. Cekay a lump sum payment equal to $5,468.22, less certain required deductions, which is intended to represent approximately three months of what is charged to COBRA qualified beneficiaries for the same medical coverage options elected by Mr. Cekay immediately prior to his departure date.

The Severance Agreement also provides that Mr. Cekay will comply with certain confidentiality and non-solicitation covenants. The Severance Agreement also includes a mutual non-disparagement covenant between Mr. Cekay and the Company.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Severance Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

10.1 Severance Agreement dated February 6, 2020, by and between Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. and Michael Cekay

4818-4989-0995.1