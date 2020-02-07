Resonant INC. (NASDAQ:RESN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Resonant Inc. is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. The Company uses a technology called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The Company uses ISN to develop new classes of filter designs. The Company is also developing a series of single-band surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs for frequency bands. The Company is developing multiplexer filter designs for over two bands to address the carrier aggregation (CA) requirements of its customers. In addition, the Company is also developing reconfigurable filter designs to replace multiple filters for multiple bands. The Company is also involved in the development of a filter reconfigurable between three bands.