CompX International Inc. (NYSEMKT:CIX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The registrant held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders on May 27, 2020. At the 2020 annual meeting, the registrant’s stockholders voted on the two proposals described in detail in the registrant’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2020. Stockholders present at the 2020 annual meeting, either in person or by proxy, represented 97.4% of the 12,443,057 shares eligible to vote at the meeting.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The registrant’s stockholders elected Thomas E. Barry, David A. Bowers, Loretta J. Feehan, Robert D. Graham, Terri L. Herrington, Ann Manix and Mary A. Tidlund as directors. Each director nominee received votes “For” his or her election from at least 92.9% of the shares eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

Proposal 2: Say-on-Pay, Nonbinding Advisory Vote Approving Executive Compensation

The registrant’s stockholders adopted a resolution, on a nonbinding advisory basis, approving the compensation of the registrant’s named executive officers as described in the registrant’s 2020 proxy statement. The resolution received the approval from 93.5% of the shares eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

The registrant hereby furnishes the information set forth in its press release issued on May 27, 2020, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The information the registrant furnishes in this report under this Item 7.01, and the exhibit in Item 9.01, is not deemed “filed” for purposes of section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Registration statements or other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shall not incorporate this information by reference, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.