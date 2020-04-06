ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On April 1, 2020, John Cronin resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of ImageWare Systems, Inc. (the \”Company\”). Mr. Cronin indicated that his resignation from the Board of Directors was not the result of any disagreements with respect to the Company\’s operations, policies, or practices. Mr. Cronin will continue his work with the Company on intellectual property matters, including intellectual property monetization.
ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. It allows a user to utilize one or more biometrics on an integrated platform. Its products are used to manage and issue secure credentials, including national identifications (IDs), passports, driver licenses and access control credentials. It also provides authentication security software using biometrics to secure physical and logical access to facilities or computer networks or Internet sites. ImageWare categorizes its identity management products and services into three markets, including Biometrics, Secure Credential, and Law Enforcement and Public Safety markets.