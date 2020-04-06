SEC Filings ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

On April 1, 2020, John Cronin resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of ImageWare Systems, Inc. (the \”Company\”). Mr. Cronin indicated that his resignation from the Board of Directors was not the result of any disagreements with respect to the Company\’s operations, policies, or practices. Mr. Cronin will continue his work with the Company on intellectual property matters, including intellectual property monetization.