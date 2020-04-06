HOPTO INC. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

About HOPTO INC. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc. is a developer of software productivity products for mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, and application publishing software solutions. The Company’s product line, which is called hopTo, is marketed to small and medium sized businesses, and enterprise level customers under the name hopTo Work, which is its primary focus in the hopTo product line. hopTo provides mobile end-users with a productivity workspace for their mobile devices that allows them to manage, share, view and edit their documents, regardless of where they are stored. The hopTo Work builds upon the hopTo consumer product, bringing its core mobile productivity features to small- to medium-sized business (SMB)/Enterprise users, with additional security and manageability functions. The Company’s GO-Global product offerings can be categorized into various product families, such as GO-Global for Windows, GO-Global for UNIX and GO-Global Client.