VISTA GOLD CORP. (TSE:VGZ) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On April 2, 2020, Vista Gold Corp. (the “Company”) executed a stand-alone option agreement to which the Company agreed to issue to a third-party service provider 50,000 options of the Company for advisory services to be rendered to the Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of US$0.51 for one common share of the Company until March 30, 2025, with 25,000 options vesting immediately and 25,000 options vesting on September 30, 2020. The options were issued to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) based on representations of the service provider.



Vista Gold Corp. is engaged in the gold mining industry. The Company is focused on the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold exploration. The Company operates in the segment of evaluation, acquisition and exploration activities, which are focused principally in Australia and North America. The Company’s assets include the Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia; interest in Midas Gold Corp.; non-core projects in Mexico and the United States, and royalty interests in project in Mexico and Indonesia. The Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 60 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Northern Territory, Australia, and over 250 kilometers southeast of Darwin. The Company operates Mt Todd gold project through its subsidiary, Vista Gold Australia Pty. Ltd (Vista Gold Australia). Total land holdings controlled by Vista Gold Australia are approximately 140,000 hectares.