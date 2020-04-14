SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

On April 14, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a web-based conference call on April 16th>at 4:30pm ET to explain the significance of the recent discovery that the active compound in WP1122 has been shown to reduce replication of SARS-CoV-2 by 50%.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

