IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.



IES Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d893942dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Contact: Gary S. Matthews,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc., formerly Integrated Electrical Services, Inc., is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries across a range of infrastructure-related end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides network infrastructure services for data centers and other mission critical environments. The Residential segment provides electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes and cable television installations for residential and light commercial applications. The Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets. The Company’s Infrastructure Solutions segment provides electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations to domestic and international customers.