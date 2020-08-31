BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

On August 25, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of BIO-key International, Inc. (the “Company”) approved an issuance of restricted shares of common stock to Michael DePasquale, our Chief Executive Officer, to Cecilia Welch, our Chief Financial Officer, and to Mira LaCous, our Chief Technology Officer as follows:

The restricted shares of common stock were issued under the Company’s Amended & Restated 2015 Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to forfeiture if the grantee does not remain in continuous employment or service with the Company for a period of three (3) years from the date of the grant. The foregoing restrictions lapse in equal annual installments over such three (3) year period.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements, Pro Forma Financial Information and Exhibit.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is filed herewith:

10.1 Form of Restricted Stock Award Agreement under the BIO-key International, Inc. Amended & Restated 2015 Equity Incentive Plan

BIO KEY INTERNATIONAL INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex_201923.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 ex_201923.htm Exhibit 10.1 RESTRICTED STOCK AWARD AGREEMENT THIS AGREEMENT is entered into and effective as of August 25,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, cryptographic authentication-transaction security technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing software solutions. The Company is also engaged in developing automated, finger identification technology that supplements or compliments other methods of identification and verification, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, identity cards, public key infrastructure (PKI), credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, one-time password (OTP) or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. Its solutions identify individuals and verify, or confirm, their identity before granting access to, among other things, corporate resources, subscribed data and services, Web portals, applications, physical locations or assets.