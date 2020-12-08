PERCEPTRON, INC. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Story continues below

Perceptron, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) on December 8, 2020 via live audio webcast. Of the 9,779,547 shares of the Company’s Common Stock issued, outstanding and entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting, a total 8,145,210 of shares (or approximately 83.28%) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Set forth below are the final voting results for the proposals voted on at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

7,913,847 14,360 217,003

As a result, the selection of BDO USA, LLP was ratified and approved by the Company’s shareholders, as recommended by the Board of Directors.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the approval and adoption of the Merger Agreement by the shareholders of the Company. Attached hereto and incorporated by reference as Exhibit 99.1 is the press release relating to such announcement.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description of Exhibit 99.1 Press release, dated December 8, 2020, announcing the approval and adoption of the Merger Agreement by the shareholders of the Company.

PERCEPTRON INC/MI Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Perceptron Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Atlas Copco PLYMOUTH,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About PERCEPTRON, INC. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software. The Company’s products are categorized as In-Line, Near-Line and Off-Line Measurement Solutions (Measurement Solutions); 3D Scanning Solutions, and Value Added Services. Its In-Line and Near-Line measurement solutions include AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide and Helix. Its Off-Line measurement solutions include Coord3 and TouchDMIS. Its 3D Scanning Solutions include ScanWorks, ScanR and WheelWorks. Its Value Added Services include training, field service, calibration, launch support services, maintenance agreements and repairs. The Company operates in the Americas, Europe and Asia.