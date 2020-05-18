Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Files An 8-K Other Events

At the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) on May 12, 2020, the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”) to 140,000,000 (the “Charter Amendment”). After the Annual Meeting, the Company filed the Charter Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware (the “Amendment Filing”). The Charter Amendment is filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated by reference.

As a result of the stockholder approval of the Charter Amendment, the Company is no longer required to return the $6.2 million paid by the institutional investors for the option to purchase shares of the Company’s Series B2 Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B3 Convertible Preferred Stock, and Series B4 Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase Common Stock as set forth in the Securities Purchase Agreement dated December 23, 2019 filed with and reported on the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 23, 2019.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The Company utilizes two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, which include Toll-like receptor (TLR) targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. Using TLR technology, the Company designs synthetic oligonucleotide-based drug candidates to act by modulating the activity of specific TLRs. Using its 3GA technology, the Company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger ribo nucleic acid (mRNA) associated with disease causing genes. The Company’s drug candidates include IMO-8400; IMO-2125/IMO-2055, and IMO-9200. The Company’s TLR antagonist lead drug candidates are IMO-8400 and IMO-9200, which are both antagonists of TLR7, TLR8 and TLR9. Its TLR agonist lead drug candidates are IMO-2055 and IMO-2125, which are both agonists of TLR9.