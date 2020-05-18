CHEMOCENTRYX, INC. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On May 18, 2020, ChemoCentryx, Inc. (the “Company”) and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd., a company of Vifor Pharma Group, issued a press release announcing topline data from LUMINA-1, a forty-six (46) patient Phase II dose-ranging trial in the orphan kidney disorder, primary Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (“FSGS”). The LUMINA-1 trial tested CCX140, an orally-administered selective inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, in primary FSGS subjects. In the study, CCX140 did not demonstrate a meaningful reduction in proteinuria relative to the control group after 12 weeks of blinded treatment.

LUMINA-1 was a dose-ranging Phase II study enrolling forty-six (46) patients with primary FSGS. The primary efficacy measure was a change in proteinuria (measured by urine protein to creatinine ratio, (“UPCR”)) in four blinded treatment groups (three active CCX140 doses vs. placebo) from baseline to week 12. At week 12, all subjects including those in the placebo group were then treated with the highest dose of CCX140, 15 mg twice daily (BID) for an additional 12 weeks of treatment, after which UPCR changes from week 12 to week 24 were also assessed. In the intent to treat (“ITT”) analysis of UPCR changes at week 12 relative to baseline, the 15 mg BID CCX140 group exhibited the greatest reduction of UPCR (median reduction from baseline 0.9 g/g or approximately 30%, and approximately 25% reduction from baseline for the geometric mean), but that did not differ significantly from the placebo group (median reduction from baseline 0.45 g/g; or approximately 22%, and approximately 23% reduction from baseline for the geometric mean). Also, after crossover of the blinded portion of the trial to 15 mg BID active dosing, the previous placebo group did not appear to exhibit an additional reduction of UPCR. CCX140 at all doses was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events (SAE’s) during the blinded trial and a numerically lower rate of treatment-emergent adverse events in the CCX140 treatment groups than in the placebo group. A full analysis of the data is underway and expanded results are expected to be announced at medical meetings later in the year.

The CCX140 clinical development program in FSGS is distinct from the Company’s complement 5a receptor inhibitor, avacopan. Avacopan is an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor, or C5aR. In the pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE trial, avacopan demonstrated the ability to induce vasculitis remission at 26 weeks and statistical superiority in sustaining vasculitis remission at 52 weeks. The topline safety results revealed an acceptable safety profile in this serious and life-threatening disease with fewer subjects having serious after events in the avacopan group than in the glucocorticoid-containing standard of care. The Company is also developing avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein solely for purposes of this Item 7.01 disclosure.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibits 99.1 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

