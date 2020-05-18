Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 15, 2020, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the “Registrant”) amended, and increased the commitment under, its senior secured revolving credit facility (as amended, the “Credit Facility”) among the Registrant, the lenders party thereto, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as the administrative agent. The amendment to the Credit Facility, among other things, increased the total commitment from $220 million to $230 million and extended the commitment termination date to March 10, 2021.

The Credit Facility now provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $230 million on a committed basis, with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $250 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions.

The Credit Facility continues to be secured by a first priority security interest in all investments and cash and cash equivalents (except for cash and investments held by the SBIC subsidiaries of the Registrant), and guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the Registrant.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Credit Facility and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the Credit Facility, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant.

The information contained in Item 1.01 to this current report on Form 8-K is by this reference incorporated in this Item 2.03.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 18, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and by this reference incorporated herein.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Third Amendment to Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement and Commitment Increase, dated as of May 15, 2020, among Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, the lenders party thereto, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as the administrative agent. 99.1 Press Release, dated as of May 18, 2020.



Stellus Capital Investment Corp Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2019945d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 THIRD AMENDMENT TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT AND COMMITMENT INCREASE THIS THIRD AMENDMENT TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT AND COMMITMENT INCREASE dated as of May 15,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Its investment advisor is Stellus Capital Management, LLC (Stellus Capital Management). Stellus Capital Management is responsible for analyzing investment opportunities, conducting research and performing due diligence on investments, negotiating and structuring the Company’s investments, originating prospective investments, and monitoring its investments and portfolio companies on an ongoing basis.