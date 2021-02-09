CANCER GENETICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 8, 2021, Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company” or “CGI”), entered into Amendment No. 1 to Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Amendment”) with StemoniX, Inc. (“StemoniX”) and CGI Acquisition, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CGI (“Merger Sub”), which amends the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization dated August 21, 2020 (the “Original Merger Agreement” and as amended by the Amendment, the “Merger Agreement”) among StemoniX, the Company and Merger Sub, whereby Merger Sub will be merged with and into StemoniX, with StemoniX surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI (the “Merger”). The Original Merger Agreement had conditions that included (A) that the Company shall have consummated a financing transaction (the “Private Placement”) no later than the closing of the Merger resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million (or such other amount as the Company and StemoniX agree) and (B) that the shares of common stock of CGI (“CGI Common Stock”) being issued in the Merger shall have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

In furtherance of meeting those two conditions, on January 28, 2021, StemoniX entered into a stock purchase agreement (the “Series C Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement”) with an institutional accredited investor (such investor, together with any future purchaser of Series C Preferred Stock, the “Series C Investors”). to the Series C Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, StemoniX agreed to issue to the Series C Investor shares of its Series C Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) for an aggregate purchase price of $2 million, at the initial closing in an ongoing private placement of StemoniX Series C Preferred Stock for up to $10 million (subject to increase to up to $20 million with CGI’s consent) that may involve one or more additional closings prior to the closing of the Merger (the “Series C Financing”), and that as a condition to closing requires that StemoniX have agreements for the purchase of at least another $6 million of Series C Preferred Stock. to the Merger Agreement, as amended by the Amendment, each share of Series C Preferred Stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be converted in the Merger, with no action or approval required from the holders, into the right to receive a number of shares of CGI Common Stock (the “Series C Conversion Shares”) equal to the price per share paid for the Series C Preferred Stock divided by a conversion price equal to 85% of the weighted average share price of CGI Common Stock over the five trading days prior to the closing of the merger (the “5-Day VWAP”), which conversion price is subject to a valuation cap (the “Series C Valuation Cap”) based on an $85,000,000 valuation of CGI, after giving effect to the issuance of all shares of CGI Common Stock at or prior to the closing of the merger (excluding the Series C Conversion Shares and out-of-the-money options and warrants to purchase shares of CGI Common Stock, but including in-the-money options and warrants to purchase shares of CGI Common Stock on a net exercise basis). No assurance can be given that the conditions to closing the Series C Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement will be satisfied or waived, including that the additional shares be sold.

In addition, on January 28, 2021, CGI entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors, to which CGI issued and sold to certain purchasers in a private placement (the “CGI PIPE”) an aggregate of (i) 2,758,624 shares of CGI Common Stock and (ii) common warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,758,624 shares of CGI Common Stock, at a combined offering price of $3.625 per CGI share and accompanying warrant to purchase one share of CGI Common Stock, for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million.

In light of the foregoing, the Amendment provides that (i) the Series C Preferred Stock and Series C Conversion Shares are not included in the definitions of “Company Outstanding Equity” and “Deemed Outstanding CGI Common Stock,” as applicable; and (ii) the CGI securities sold in the CGI PIPE are not included in the definitions of “CGI Outstanding Equity” and “Deemed Outstanding CGI Common Stock” (as each such term is defined in the Merger Agreement). As a result, the Series C Financing and the CGI PIPE do not affect the “Exchange Ratio” (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and are dilutive to the historical equity holders of CGI and StemoniX proportionately at the closing of the Merger, and each are not taken into account in calculating the total number of shares of CGI Common Stock to be issued to the historical security holders (meaning those other than the Series C Investors with respect to the Series C Preferred Stock) in the Merger. In addition, the Amendment revised the closing condition regarding the Private Placement to solely require that StemoniX have sold an aggregate of $5 million of Series C Preferred Stock prior to the closing of the Merger, and also clarifies that the “Net Cash” (as defined in the Merger Agreement) of each of CGI and StemoniX at closing, for purposes of the Net Cash Adjustment (as defined in the Merger Agreement) calculation shall not include any proceeds from the Series C Financing or the CGI PIPE.

Further, an existing investor of StemoniX has agreed to purchase an additional $3 million of StemoniX convertible notes (“Convertible Notes”) plus certain accompanying warrants to purchase StemoniX common stock (“Convertible Note Warrants”). The Amendment provides that the Convertible Note Warrants will be exchanged in the Merger for warrants to purchase a number of shares of CGI Common Stock equal to 20% of the principal amount of Convertible Notes purchased (including Convertible Notes previously purchased by such investor) divided by the 5-Day VWAP, with an exercise price equal to the 5-Day VWAP. The sale of these additional Convertible Notes is part of StemoniX’s plan to reach its target Net Cash at closing, and is currently pending StemoniX shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. The Amendment also provides that (i) the equivalent amount of StemoniX Common Stock (determined using the Exchange Ratio) underlying the Convertible Note Warrants is included in StemoniX’s outstanding equity for purposes of allocating the shares of CGI Common Stock being issued to the StemoniX security holders (other than with respect to the Series C Preferred Stock) and (ii) the shares of CGI Common Stock underlying certain warrants issued by CGI to its placement agent in a public offering that closed on November 2, 2020 are included in CGI’s outstanding equity for purposes of calculating the amount of CGI Common Stock to be issued to the StemoniX security holders (other than with respect to the Series C Preferred Stock).

In addition, the Amendment provides that (i) if the current Series C Investor purchases at least $5,000,000 Series C Preferred Stock in the Series C Financing, the current Series C Investor will be entitled to have one observer on the CGI board after the merger is consummated, and (ii) the investor that has agreed to purchase an additional $3 million of Convertible Notes and accompanying Convertible Note Warrants will be entitled to have one observer on the CGI board after the merger is consummated, assuming such purchase is consummated.

Further, the Amendment extended the “End Date” (as defined in the Merger Agreement) to April 30, 2021 and designated the full post-closing board of directors.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

2.1# Amendment No. 1 to Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, by and among Cancer Genetics, Inc., StemoniX, Inc., and CGI Acquisition, Inc., dated February 8, 2021.

# Schedules and exhibits have been omitted to Item 601(b)(2) of Regulation S-K. CGI hereby undertakes to furnish supplemental copies of any of the omitted schedules upon request by the SEC.



