Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 7, 2021, Identiv, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with the several Underwriters named in the Underwriting Agreement (the “Underwriters”) for whom B. Riley Securities, Inc. is acting as representative, relating to the public offering, issuance and sale by the Company of 3,286,385 shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), at an offering price to the public of $10.65 per share. Under the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Company granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 492,957 shares of Common Stock. The offering is being made to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254423), that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the related prospectus, dated March 25, 2021, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated April 7, 2021. The Underwriting Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the material terms of the Underwriting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement. A copy of the legal opinion relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of Common Stock in the offering is attached hereto as Exhibit 5.1.

On April 7, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the pricing of the offering. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.