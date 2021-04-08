SEC Filings FRESH PROMISE FOODS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FPFI) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

FRESH PROMISE FOODS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FPFI) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders To the extent required by Item 3.03 of Form 8-K, the information contained in Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference. Section 5 – Corporate Governance and Management Item 5.03 – Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On 4/7/2021, FINRA notified Fresh Promise Foods, Inc. that it has received the necessary documentation to process the below listed corporate actions requested by Fresh Promise and Pacific Stock Transfer to FINRA Rule 6490. FINRA has neither approved nor disapproved this action. FINRA’s processing of the stated corporate action does not constitute FINRA approval and should not be construed or represented as such. Furthermore, in processing this action to FINRA Rule 6490, it should not be assumed that FINRA has considered the company’s compliance with any federal, state, or other self-regulatory requirements.

Reverse Stock Split

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 100 shares of issued and outstanding Common Stock as of 5:00 pm Central Standard Time, April 7, 2021, will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of Common Stock, without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Any fractional shares that would otherwise have resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the next full share of Common Stock.

The Common Stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis on OTC Markets on April 8, 2021. The trading symbol for the Common Stock will be FPFID for approximately twenty (20) business days, after which time the trading symbol will be FPFI.

CUSIP

The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split is 77912P109.

Company Name

The Company’s Name has been changed. The company is now named “Rogue One, Inc.”



About FRESH PROMISE FOODS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FPFI)

Fresh Promise Foods, Inc. is a consumer products company focused on the health and wellness food and beverage sectors. The Company is also a brand acquisition and holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Harvest Soul Inc., is building a production facility in Atlanta, Georgia, and offers two flavors of Harvest Soul Chewable Juices in the organic all-natural juice category. It makes food and beverages. It delivers the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic and genetically modified organism (gmo)-free food and beverages.