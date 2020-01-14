Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNB) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 – Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

Series G Convertible Preferred Stock Financing

On January 12, 2020 (the “ Closing Date ”), Iconic Brands, Inc. (the “ Company ”) entered into securities purchase agreements (collectively, the “ Purchase Agreement ”) with certain accredited investors (each an “ Investor ” and collectively, the “ Investors ”) for the sale of an aggregate of 1,500 shares of the Company’s series G convertible preferred stock (the “ Series G Convertible Preferred Stock ”), and warrants (the “ Warrants ”) to purchase 1,200,000 shares of our common stock (the “ Common Stock ”) for gross proceeds of $1,500,000, before deducting placement agent and other offering expenses. The terms of the Series G Convertible Preferred Stock are set forth under Items 3.02 and 5.03 below.

The Warrants are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $1.25 per share (the “ Exercise Price ”). The Investors may exercise the Warrants on a cashless basis if the shares of common stock underlying the Warrants are not then registered to an effective registration statement.

The conversion price of the Series G Convertible Preferred Stock and the exercise price of the Warrants are subject to anti-dilution adjustment for subsequent lower price issuances by the Company, as well as customary adjustments provisions for stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations and the like.

The Series G Convertible Preferred Stock and the Warrant each contain a beneficial ownership limitation that restricts each of the Investor’s ability to exercise the Warrants and convert the Series G Convertible Preferred Stock such that the number of shares of the Company common stock held by each of them and their affiliates after such conversion or exercise does not exceed 4.99% or 9.99% (at the election of the Investor) of the Company’s then issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

The Purchase Agreement also provides that until the 18 month anniversary of the date of the Purchase Agreement, in the event of a subsequent financing (except for certain exempt issuances as provided in the Purchase Agreement) by the Company, each Investor that invested over $500,000 to the Purchase Agreement will have the right to participate in such subsequent financing up to an amount equal to the Investor’s proportionate share of the subsequent financing based on such Investor’s participation in this private placement on the same terms, conditions and price provided for in the subsequent financing up to an amount equal to 50% of the subsequent financing. The Purchase Agreements also provide that for as long as the Series G Convertible Preferred Stock or Warrants are outstanding, if the Company effects a subsequent financing, an Investor may elect, in its sole discretion, to exchange all or a portion of the Series G Convertible Preferred Stock then held by such Investor for any securities issued in a subsequent financing on a $1.00 for $1.00 basis, provided such subsequent financing is not a firm commitment underwritten offering.

From the date of the Purchase Agreement until the date that is the earlier of (i) nine (9) months following the date of the Purchase Agreement and (ii) the date that the VWAP for 10 consecutive Trading Days following January 12, 2020 is greater than $1.25, subject to adjustment, the Company shall not issue, enter into any agreement to issue or announce the issuance or proposed issuance of any shares of common stock or Common Stock Equivalents (as defined in the Purchase Agreement).

We also entered into separate Registration Rights Agreements with the Investors, to which the Company agreed to undertake to file a registration statement to register the resale of the shares underlying the Series G Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants within ten (10) days following the date of written demand by the lead investor (the “Demand Date”) , and to maintain the effectiveness of the registration statement until all of such shares of Common Stock have been sold or are otherwise able to be sold to Rule 144 under the Securities Act, without any restrictions. If we fail to file the registration statement or have it declared effective by the dates set forth above, among other things, the Company is obligated to pay the investors liquidated damages in the amount of 1% of their subscription amount, per month, until such events are satisfied.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used for working capital purposes and to further execute on our existing business, while also actively pursuing several additional “iconic” brands.

In conjunction with the Purchase Agreement, all officers and directors of the Company have entered into lock-up agreements to which they have agreed to not sell their shares of common stock or common stock equivalents in the Company until the twelve (12) month anniversary after the effective date of the registration statement described above.

-4-

Iconic Brands, Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 icnb_ex31.htm CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION icnb_ex31.htmEXHIBIT 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONOF THE RIGHTS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNB)

Iconic Brands, Inc. is a beverage company. The Company is engaged in the process of raising funds and identifying investment opportunities in operating businesses. The Company intends to seek, investigate and, if such investigation warrants, acquire an interest in one or more business opportunities presented to it by persons or firms who or which desire to seek the perceived advantages of a publicly held corporation. Its subsidiaries include BiVi, LLC and Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC. BiVi, LLC is made up of BiVi 100% Sicilian Vodka. Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC is an educational platform that helps start-ups, investors and owners navigate the regulatory boundaries of the Cannabis market. Medical Marijuana Business Academy, LLC offers step-by-step live and online training platforms covering topics, such as marijuana business licensing qualification process, State license applications, seed to sale tracking, and medicine and money.