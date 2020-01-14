Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 13, 2020, in connection with the announcement of the merger agreement, Primo disclosed certain preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial information included in the presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

On January 10, 2020, Primo adopted, with the approval of the Compensation Committee of Primo’s Board of Directors, a severance program (the “program”) applicable to all Primo employees who are not a party to an employment agreement with Primo, including David Hass, one of Primo’s named executive officers. Under the program, Mr. Hass’s severance would be triggered by the termination of his employment by the employer without “cause” (as defined in the program) or termination by Mr. Hass for “good reason” (as defined in the program). The severance benefit to which Mr. Hass would be entitled (in addition to accrued compensation) is a lump-sum cash payment equal to the sum of (i) his annual base salary, plus (ii) his prorated annual bonus at target for the year of termination, plus (iii) his annual COBRA insurance premiums (at the current rate paid by the employer). Mr. Hass would also be entitled to the acceleration of vesting of all unvested equity awards that roll over in connection with the mergers and employer-paid full executive level outplacement services for a period of 12 months.

The foregoing description of the program as it applies to Mr. Hass does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the program, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

On January 13, 2020, in connection with the announcement of the merger agreement, Primo and Cott held a conference call available to investors and the public. The scripted portion of the transcript from the conference call and the accompanying presentation are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.2 and 99.1, respectively and are incorporated herein by reference. Primo intends to furnish on a Form 8-K the Q&A portion of the conference call transcript when it becomes available.

About Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment sales consist of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange. The Company sources and markets approximately two lines of water dispensers, consisting of over 40 models. The Company’s products are offered in each of the United States and in Canada at approximately 25,700 combined retail locations.