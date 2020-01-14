Great Lakes Dredge Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Expansion of Board of Directors and Election of New Director

On January 7, 2020, the Board elected Dr. Elaine Dorward-King as a director, effective immediately. Dr. Dorward-King will serve in the class of directors whose term expires at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Also on January 7, 2020, the Board increased the size of the Board from seven members to eight members. At this time, the Company has not made a determination regarding any Board committee assignments for Dr. Dorward-King.

Dr. Elaine Dorward-King was the Executive Vice President, Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Mining Corporation (“Newmont”) (NYSE:NEM), the world’s leading gold mining company, until January 3, 2020. Dr. Dorward-King has spent the majority of her career in mining and joined Newmont in 2013. Prior to joining Newmont, Dr. Dorward-King spent 21 years with Rio Tinto, one of the world’s largest diversified producers of metals and minerals, in general management and Environmental Health and Safety leadership roles. Currently Dr. Dorward-King serves on the Board of Directors of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Dr. Dorward-King holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Maryville College and received a PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Colorado State University.

Dr. Dorward-King will receive the standard compensation payable to non-employee directors of the Company, as described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2019.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Dr. Dorward-King and any other person to which Dr. Dorward-King was selected as a director of the Company. Neither Dr. Dorward-King nor any of her immediate family members have been a party to any transaction or currently proposed transaction with the Company that is reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

