ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 17, 2020, Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a press release relating to a business update for its first fiscal quarter ending March 27, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information in this Form 8‑K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished under Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.

About ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems. Its gas delivery systems consist of gas lines, each controlled by a series of mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, and an integrated electronic control system. Its gas delivery subsystems are used in equipment for dry manufacturing processes, such as etch, physical vapor deposition, epitaxy and strip. Its chemical delivery subsystems are used to precisely blend and dispense reactive chemistries and colloidal slurries critical to the specific wet front-end process, such as wet clean, electro chemical deposition (ECD) and chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP). It manufactures various components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers.