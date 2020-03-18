LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LTBR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On March 17, 2020 Lightbridge Corporation issued a press release relating to its results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 2.02, including the accompanying press release, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference to such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

LIGHTBRIDGE Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ltbr_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE ltbr_ex991.htmEXHIBIT 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Lightbridge Provides Business Update and Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call on Wednesday,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear fuel technology company. The Company participates in the nuclear power industry in the United States and internationally. Its segments include nuclear fuel technology business and nuclear energy consulting business. The nuclear fuel technology business develops next generation nuclear fuel technology that increases the power output of commercial reactors; generates nuclear energy and the amount of nuclear waste on a per-megawatt-hour basis, and enhances reactor safety and the proliferation resistance of spent fuel. The nuclear energy consulting business segment provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities across the world. It provides integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including, regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management and infrastructure development.