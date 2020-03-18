On March 17, 2020, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (the “Company”) announced that, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the Company would transition its programs from classroom instruction to remote online learning, on a temporary basis, starting Thursday, March 19, 2020, at all but one of its campuses, in order to minimize the spread of the virus and provide a healthy environment for the Company’s students. The Company’s Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences campus in Las Vegas, NV is awaiting approval from the state\’s Board of Cosmetology regarding the ability to provide distance learning for the programs offered there. Distance learning at the campuses will continue until such time as the risk of spreading the virus has subsided. The Company expects this operational change to be temporary and will return to traditional hands-on training programs at that time. Throughout this period of remote instruction, campuses will remain open, unless circumstances warrant otherwise, to allow students to access Wi-Fi, if needed, or to receive additional assistance from various student services departments including Financial Aid and Career Services.

