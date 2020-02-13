ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Appointment of Dr. Wendy Arienzo to the Board of Directors

Effective February 11, 2020, Dr. Wendy Arienzo was appointed to the board of directors (the “Board”) of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”).

Dr. Arienzo, 64, is the vice president of operations at Fujifilm Dimatix, a subsidiary of Fujifilm, a position she has held since 2013. Since 2017, Dr. Arienzo has served as a member of the board of directors of Power Integrations, a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. From 2010 to 2013, Dr. Arienzo was the chief executive officer and a director of ArrayPower. Prior to that Dr. Arienzo held various technology leadership positions including executive vice president of R&D at the Solar Energy Consortium, vice president of manufacturing services at NXP Semiconductors, and vice president and director of engineering at Philips Semiconductors. Dr. Arienzo holds a Ph.D in Materials Science Engineering from Stanford University and a DR and BS in Materials Science Engineering from Brown University. Dr. Arienzo also holds a Certificate in Corporate Governance from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and has completed the Executive Management Program at the Stanford AeA Institute.

Dr. Arienzo will be paid an annual retainer of $50,000 for serving on the Board. Dr. Arienzo will receive a grant of restricted stock units representing $150,000, with a three-year period based on continued service on the Board.

There are no family relationships between Dr. Arienzo and any director, executive officer, or nominees thereof of the Company. There are no related party transactions between the Company and Dr. Arienzo that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S‑K promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

A copy of the press release announcing Dr. Arienzo’s appointment to the Board is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Appointment of Jeffrey Andreson to the Board of Directors

Effective February 11, 2020, Jeffrey Andreson, current chief executive officer of the Company, was appointed to the Board. Mr. Andreson will not receive any additional compensation from the Company for his service on the Board.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Andreson and any director, executive officer, or nominees thereof of the Company. There are no related party transactions between the Company and Mr. Andreson that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S‑K promulgated under the Exchange Act.

About ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems. Its gas delivery systems consist of gas lines, each controlled by a series of mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, and an integrated electronic control system. Its gas delivery subsystems are used in equipment for dry manufacturing processes, such as etch, physical vapor deposition, epitaxy and strip. Its chemical delivery subsystems are used to precisely blend and dispense reactive chemistries and colloidal slurries critical to the specific wet front-end process, such as wet clean, electro chemical deposition (ECD) and chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP). It manufactures various components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers.