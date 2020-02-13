DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company focuses on the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in conducting clinical trials in the United States with its product candidate, VAL-083, as a treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a form of brain cancer. VAL-083 is being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of refractory GBM. In addition to its clinical development activities in the United States, the Company has obtained certain commercial rights to VAL-083 in China where it is approved as a chemotherapy for the treatment of chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) and lung cancer. Its drug discovery research focuses on identifying validated clinical and commercial-stage compounds, and establishing a scientific rationale for development in orphan drug indications. VAL-083 is an alkylating agent, which crosses the blood-brain-barrier (BBB).