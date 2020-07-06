iCAD, INC. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 26, 2020, iCAD, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”). One of the proposals for the stockholders at the Meeting was to approve and adopt an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 30,000,000 to 60,000,000 (the “Amendment”). On July 1, 2020, the Company identified an incorrect characterization relating to broker discretion with respect to the Amendment proposal in the proxy statement relating to the Meeting. The Amendment was in fact, based on current circumstances, considered to be a routine proposal. As a result, the Company has not filed the Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, the Company will continue to have 30,000,000 authorized shares of common stock, and the Company will seek approval to amend its Certificate of Incorporation to increase its authorized shares of common stock at a later date and subject to a new proxy statement.