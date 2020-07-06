iCAD, INC. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 26, 2020, iCAD, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”). One of the proposals for the stockholders at the Meeting was to approve and adopt an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 30,000,000 to 60,000,000 (the “Amendment”). On July 1, 2020, the Company identified an incorrect characterization relating to broker discretion with respect to the Amendment proposal in the proxy statement relating to the Meeting. The Amendment was in fact, based on current circumstances, considered to be a routine proposal. As a result, the Company has not filed the Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, the Company will continue to have 30,000,000 authorized shares of common stock, and the Company will seek approval to amend its Certificate of Incorporation to increase its authorized shares of common stock at a later date and subject to a new proxy statement.

iCAD, Inc. is a provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. The Company provides image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography imaging. It operates in two segments: Cancer Detection (Detection) and Cancer Therapy (Therapy). The Detection segment consists of its advanced image analysis and workflow products, and the Therapy segment consists of its radiation therapy products. The Company sells its products through its direct sales organization, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors and resellers. It develops and markets computer-aided detection (CAD) solutions for digital and film-based mammography systems. Its Axxent SPX Controller includes an optimized skin treatment arm customized for compatibility in confined patient treatment rooms in physician office-based facilities.

