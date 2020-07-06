WELLNESS CENTER USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of business acquired. None.

(b) Pro forma financial information. None.

(c) Shell Company Transaction. Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits. US Food & Drug Administration Letter dated July 2, 2020

EXHIBIT INDEX

8.01 US Food & Drug Administration Letter dated July 2, 2020



Wellness Center USA, Inc. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

About WELLNESS CENTER USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Wellness Center USA, Inc. is engaged in the development of aminofactory.com, a Web-based online store designed to market customized vitamins and other nutritional supplements to the sports industry and health-minded public. The Company’s segments include Corporate; Medical Devices, which manufactures, markets and distributes of targeted Ultra Violet (UV) phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases; Management of Client Services, which engages in management of medical practices in the interventional and multi-modal pain management sector; Authentication and Encryption Products and Services, engaged in selling, licensing or otherwise providing certain authentication and encryption products and services. It also has operations in the healthcare and medical sectors through CNS-Wellness LLC (CNS), Psoria-Shield Inc. (PSI) and National Pain Centers. Inc. (NPC), among others. NPC is a management services provider. PSI is a medical device design and manufacturing company.