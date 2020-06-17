iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 12, 2020, iBio, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a letter agreement (the “Transition Agreement”) with Robert Kay, the Company’s director, founder and former Chief Executive Officer to provide strategic advice and transition services to the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors. The Transition Agreement provides that Robert Kay will be employed in a transition role, reporting to the Board of Directors from March 11, 2020 until March 10, 2022.

The Transition Agreement provides for the payment to Mr. Kay of an annual base salary of $150,000, accruing from March 11, 2020; In addition, the Transition Agreement provides for the grant to Mr. Kay of options (‘the “Options”) to purchase 400,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”). The Options, when issued, will have an exercise price equal to the fair market value of the Common Stock on the date of the grant, expire ten years after the date of the grant and vest in equal monthly installments over the twenty-four (24) months commencing March 11, 2020, all subject to the terms of the Company’s 2018 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Mr. Kay’s employment under the Transition Agreement may be terminated by the Company and Mr. Kay with or without cause. In the event that the Company’s terminates Mr. Kay’s employment under the Transition Agreement without Cause (as such term is defined in the Transition Agreement), he will be entitled to continued payment of his base salary and continued vesting of the Options, for a period equal to the lesser of 16 months after termination or until March 10, 2022.

Mr. Kay will continue as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors for the remainder of his current elected term; however, he will not receive any additional compensation for his service as a Board member, unless the Board otherwise determines. Thomas Isett, previously Co-Chairman of the Board, will continue as Chairman of the Board and continue as Chief Executive Officer.

