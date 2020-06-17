Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 17, 2020, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) will hold a conference call to discuss its support of an investigator-initiated Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of ATI-450, its oral investigational MK2 inhibitor compound, as a potential treatment for cytokine release syndrome in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (the “Trial”). The trial is being sponsored by the University of Kansas Medical Center. A copy of the presentation that will accompany the conference call is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any incorporation language in such a filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 17, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its support of the Trial, as well as information regarding a conference call to discuss the Trial and related matters. A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

