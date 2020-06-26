Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 23, 2020, the Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) approved a discretionary cash bonus payment to Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, the Company’s President and Chief Medical Officer, in the aggregate amount of $130,000.



About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others. Its subsidiary, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Ltd. (the Israeli Subsidiary), holds rights to commercialize the technology, NurOwn. NurOwn is in clinical development for the treatment of ALS. The Company has completed over two clinical trials of NurOwn in patients with ALS at Hadassah Medical Center (Hadassah). The first study, a Phase I/II safety and efficacy study of NurOwn in ALS patients administered either intramuscularly or intrathecally. The Company conducted Phase IIa combined (intramuscular and intrathecal) treatment, dose-escalating trial. It had completed treatment of over 10 patients in its ALS Phase IIa NurOwn dose-escalating clinical trial.